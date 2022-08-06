Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$221.13 million for the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$1.54 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34. The company has a market cap of C$567.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
