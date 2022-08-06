Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

