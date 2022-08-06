Green Plains Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile



Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

