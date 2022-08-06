Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.