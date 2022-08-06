Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.