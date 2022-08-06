Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 210.00% from the stock’s current price.
GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.35.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
