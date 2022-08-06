Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 210.00% from the stock’s current price.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

