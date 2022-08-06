Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 6.4 %

GTBIF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.