Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 140.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

