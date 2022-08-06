Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

