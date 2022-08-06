HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,408.48

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,408.48 ($29.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($29.16). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,465 ($30.20), with a volume of 104,489 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,179.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,408.48. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a current ratio of 85.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($24.60) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,995.07).

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

