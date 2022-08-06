Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. Cormark reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

HDI opened at C$32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$779.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$26.92 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.39.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

