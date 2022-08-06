Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. Cormark reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
HDI opened at C$32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$779.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$26.92 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.39.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.