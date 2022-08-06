Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

