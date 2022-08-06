Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.37

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $41.92. Hawkins shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 65,591 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

