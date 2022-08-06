HC Wainwright Boosts HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $6.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.03 on Thursday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.