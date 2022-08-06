HC Wainwright Boosts HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $6.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.03 on Thursday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

