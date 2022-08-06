H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,400. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.99 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Further Reading

