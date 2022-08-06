Head-To-Head Analysis: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 8.38% 25.95% 9.74% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -5.8, suggesting that its share price is 680% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TotalEnergies and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.63 $16.03 billion $7.89 6.30 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 5 7 0 2.46 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $62.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Hempstract

(Get Rating)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

