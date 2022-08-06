Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 327.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

