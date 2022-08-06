Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.00 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €1.47 ($1.51) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €1.35 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of €3.14 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.08.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

