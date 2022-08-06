Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $418,398.28 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $418,398.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 856,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.
- On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.
- On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.
- On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.
- On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.
Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heliogen by 159.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
