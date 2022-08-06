Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $418,398.28 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $418,398.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 856,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heliogen by 159.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.