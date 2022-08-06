HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.48

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.48 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.11). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.12), with a volume of 5,483,594 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 912.63.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

