HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

