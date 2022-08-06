Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 880 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 880 ($10.78) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 901.40 ($11.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 914.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 932.93. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2,048.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

