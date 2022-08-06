Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,045 at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).
Hiscox Trading Up 0.2 %
LON HSX opened at GBX 901.40 ($11.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,048.64. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 914.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 932.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
