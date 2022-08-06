Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 950

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 950 ($11.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 901.40 ($11.05). The stock had a trading volume of 408,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 914.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 932.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2,048.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

Hiscox Company Profile

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

