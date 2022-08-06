Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 901.40 ($11.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 932.93. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,048.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

