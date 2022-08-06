Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.74

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.74 and traded as low as $97.99. Hitachi shares last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 23,955 shares trading hands.
Hitachi Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.
