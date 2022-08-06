Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.