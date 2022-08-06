H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $337.34

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.34 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.07). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 406 ($4.97), with a volume of 62,165 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 322 ($3.95) target price on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

H&T Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.34. The firm has a market cap of £161.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,706.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

