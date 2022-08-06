Hub Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hub Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

HUBG opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

