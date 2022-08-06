Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR BOSS opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.