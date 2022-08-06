Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($63.92) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day moving average is €52.30.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

