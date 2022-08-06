Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.82) to €64.50 ($66.49) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.86) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
