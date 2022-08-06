IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading Up 6%

Shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 1,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.