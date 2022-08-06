Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.52

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.52 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.91). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93), with a volume of 308,738 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.52. The stock has a market cap of £119.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

