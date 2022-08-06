Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.92.

INCY stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

