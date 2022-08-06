Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

