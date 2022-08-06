Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by MKM Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Infinera stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Infinera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

