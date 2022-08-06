Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 24,500 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
Inhibrx stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $47.90.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
