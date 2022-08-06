Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 24,500 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.