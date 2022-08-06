Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

