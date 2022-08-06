Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.47 on Friday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inseego by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

