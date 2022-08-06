Insider Buying: Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Buys $491,530.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

