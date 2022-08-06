Insider Buying: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PROG Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PROG by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PROG by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

