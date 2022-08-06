Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Sells $533,568.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

