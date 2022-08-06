Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 1,520 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total transaction of $397,174.98.

Shares of MDB opened at $356.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.74 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

