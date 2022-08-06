Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $498,850.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,681,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

