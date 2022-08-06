Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$424,500.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,180,967.80.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

