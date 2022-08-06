Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 147,511 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 147,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,429,755.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,395,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,914,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 716.26% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

