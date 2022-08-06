Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 35,942 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,108,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,863,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20.

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 0.85. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Semrush in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

