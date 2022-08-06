Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $451,238.31 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.79, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.