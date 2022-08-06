InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

IIPZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.53.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

