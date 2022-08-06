Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78,007 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

